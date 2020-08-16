Hannah Campbell joins the KAIT 8 news team as a multimedia journalist and reporter.
Hannah is a former award-winning radio reporter for WQAH 105.7 Big Country in Hartselle, Alabama. She earned two Alabama Broadcasters Association Awards, including the "2020 Best in Broadcasting Small Market Reporter" and "2020 Best in Broadcasting Small Market Public Affairs" awards.
Hannah is a 2020 graduate from the University of North Alabama, located in Florence, Alabama. There she founded the "Lions Live!" newscast, where she served as an anchor, reporter, and executive producer. She was also the president of the National Broadcasting Society. At the University of North Alabama, she earned the "University Hall of Fame," "Mass Communication Academic Achievement," and "Most Outstanding Broadcasting Student" awards. While at the University of North Alabama, she interned at WAFF 48 News in Huntsville, Alabama.
Hannah began her broadcasting career in 2016 at Calhoun Educational Television, located at Calhoun Community College in her hometown of Decatur, Alabama. She worked as a work-study employee and founded the Calhoun Broadcasting and Photography Club.
In Hannah's free time, you can probably find her at a local coffee shop or wandering through Target.
Hannah is honored to be part of the Region 8 News team. You can reach Hannah by email at hannah.campbell@kait8.com.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.