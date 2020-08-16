Hannah Campbell

Hannah is a 2020 graduate from the University of North Alabama, located in Florence, Alabama. There she founded the "Lions Live!" newscast, where she served as an anchor, reporter, and executive producer. She was also the president of the National Broadcasting Society. At the University of North Alabama, she earned the "University Hall of Fame," "Mass Communication Academic Achievement," and "Most Outstanding Broadcasting Student" awards. While at the University of North Alabama, she interned at WAFF 48 News in Huntsville, Alabama.