Monae Stevens comes all the way from Jefferson, Georgia! She joins us from WVUA-23 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama where she interned as a daytime producer and weekend reporter.
Monae was inspired to become a journalist at very young age. She would watch the news almost every morning before school, and she also led the school video announcements every morning in middle school.
Monae graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor's degree in Communication and Information Sciences, specializing in Telecommunication and Film. During her time in college, Monae was the Vice President of the Capstone Chapter of Radio Television Digital News Association and a mentor for first year UA students and at-risk children at a local elementary school.
In her spare time, Monae loves to cook, spend time with friends and family, and watch her favorite shows "Scandal" and "Queen of the South".
Please feel free to contact her at mstevens@kait8.com for story ideas, questions, or concerns.
