Three flown to Memphis hospitals after being injured in electrocution by high line wire, sheriff says

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Three people were flown to Memphis hospitals after being electrocuted by a high line wire near the Spring River, according to Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts.
Emergency crews, including three helicopters, went to the scene on Bee Run Road near the Spring River.
Counts said Sharp County deputies got a call around 1:45 p.m. Sunday about two juveniles and one adult being electrocuted by the high line wire.
The three people were putting up a television antenna at a trailer when the antenna struck the high line wire, Counts said.
The juveniles were flown to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, while the adult was flown to Regional One Health in Memphis. Counts said Sharp County deputies, Hardy firefighters and Spring River Ambulance responded to the scene.
