After early year sickness, Jackson County School District confident in safe fall return

TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - In Jackson County, one district is no stranger to dealing with sickness with staff and students, and their experience has them prepared for what’s to come this semester.
For several, that raised the question: was that “sickness” the Coronavirus?
“In January, when we closed down that Friday for AMI, we had about ten teachers out,” Pharis Smith, Tuckerman Elementary Principal, said.
Ten teachers, 100 students, and even Principal Smith all fell victim to sickness, and Tuckerman Elementary School was missing about 20% of its population in January.
All of this happening just under two months before schools across the state shut their doors for good.
“Not uncommonly during the flu season that large portions of the student population, and teachers, end up getting sick,” Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine, Infectious Disease Specialist, Carl Abraham, M.D. said.
Even though it was still considered flu season, could there have been another bug going around the school like COVID-19?
“There are lots of different illnesses that look just like COVID in a lot of ways, respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, and parainfluenza. So you can have an influenza-like illness and the flu test to be negative.”
Dr. Abraham said it couldn’t have been coronavirus, not only was it not in the state, but barely in the U.S.
“We had started drilling with our kids back then, and that’s only going to help out when we come back to school,” Smith said.
Because this school already experienced hard hits from illnesses Smith said just like January, they will continue to mist the classrooms with disinfectant, clean common areas like water fountains and they even added another staff member to the custodial staff to make sure it all gets
done.
“When you get out for a situation like that, you definitely learn from it,” Smith said.
Principal Smith said about 14% of their students have selected virtual school, so they will be welcoming the majority back and with that, they will be sure to protect them just like they did last semester.
