AMMC cancels annual health fairs

Paragould, Ark. (KAIT) - For the past 22 years, Arkansas Methodist Medical Center has hosted men’s and women’s health fairs. But they will not this year.
AMMC announced Monday on social media that this year’s health fairs, which were expected to take place in the fall, have been canceled.
The hospital cited the ongoing COVID-19 healthcare crisis as the reason for the cancellations.
For the last two decades, the hospital has provided free blood and cholesterol screenings at its annual fairs. The women’s health fair also featured mammograms, while the men’s health fair provided screenings for prostate cancer.
Last week, on Aug. 14, the AMMC Foundation announced it would cancel its annual golf tournament originally scheduled for Sept. 10.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.