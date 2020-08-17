Arkansas State women’s soccer prepares for uncertain 2020

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Football isn’t the only Arkansas State sport preparing for the fall. Women’s soccer is certain to be a favorite to win the Sun Belt, but COVID-19 has created uncertainty.
2019 marked the best A-State season on the pitch. The Red Wolves won 11 games, beat a Power 5 opponent & reached the conference title game. 2020 is a 50-50 ball because of the pandemic. September 3rd is the first day Sun Belt teams could play. So who ASU could face is TBA.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.