‘Armed and dangerous:’ Blytheville police searching for murder suspect

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are warning residents of an “armed and dangerous” murder suspect on the loose.
Captain John Frazier, commander of the Blytheville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, said Monday that Jeremy Reed, 31, is wanted in the murder of 52-year-old Willie Wright.
Officers discovered Wright Sunday morning in the yard of a home in the 800-block of East Rose.
An ambulance took him to Great River Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.
Frazier said the two men, who knew each other, had argued at a local convenience store shortly before the shooting.
“Information also indicates that Reed followed Mr. Wright to the 800-block of East Rose where he shot him,” Frazier said in a Monday news release.
With the help of Skycop and “cooperative witnesses,” detectives obtained a first-degree murder warrant for Reed.
They’ve been searching for him since the incident, but he remains at large.
Frazier said Reed should be considered “armed and dangerous.”
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the CID at 870-763-4411. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Blytheville Crime Stoppers Hotline at 844-910-STOP or at blythevillecrimestoppers.com.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.