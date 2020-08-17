Aug. 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It's Monday, Aug. 17. We're helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
High pressure moving across the Missouri Ozarks today will result in seasonably hot but dry weather.
No rainfall is expected with an approaching cold front but lower humidity will be noticeable this week.
Afternoon highs fall from the 90s today down into the mid-80s for the next few days.
Rain chances are minimal until an upper disturbance moves across Region 8 next weekend.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast.
News Headlines
A Paragould man is fed up with filth in his streets and wants city leaders to step up.
Three people, including two children, were flown to Memphis hospitals Sunday after a TV antenna they were installing touched a high-line wire.
As if packing up and leaving home weren’t stressful enough, the coronavirus on campus is cause for even more concern for college students.
A high school basketball coach is set to go before a judge today after police arrested him this weekend on suspicion of sexual indecency with a child.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more.
