$5,000 to be awarded to NEA Mission Outreach, with chance for award to be doubled

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance announced Monday that Block Insurance has earned the "2020 Make More Happen Award," recognizing its volunteer work with Mission Outreach of Northeast Arkansas.
Because of this, Mission Outreach of NEA will get a $5,000 donation from Block Insurance.
However, community members have the opportunity to double that amount to $10,000.
On Aug. 19th, the Block Insurance and Mission Outreach NEA story will be featured on the official Make More Happen microsite.
If the story is shared to Facebook at least 500 times by community members, the award will double to $10,000.
The donation will help Mission Outreach of NEA secure education materials to teach residents job preparation, healthier lifestyles, financial education, parenting classes, and anger management.
"The crisis of homelessness, hunger, and mental illness is not something one person can solve alone," Allison Hestand, a Safeco and Liberty
Mutual independent agent for Block Insurance, said. "We are truly grateful to Liberty Mutual and Safeco for the Make More Happen Award because it is an incredible opportunity for us to provide much-needed funds to support Mission Outreach of NEA's important work."
Click here to learn more about Mission Outreach of NEA.
