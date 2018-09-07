Nice Weather for August Continues

Another front brings slightly below average temperatures for the next few days and low humidity. A shower or two can’t be ruled out, but overall, rain chances look low. Humidity and highs in the 90s return for the weekend. It doesn’t look unbearably hot though. 2 disturbances in the tropics will need to be watched closely over the next 10-14 days. It’s too early to tell, but any impact to Arkansas would come towards the end of the month. Have a great Tuesday!