Collision claims man’s life

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 60-year-old Poplar Bluff man died Sunday when his car collided with a semi-truck.
The crash happened at 5:27 p.m. on U.S Highway 60 four miles east of Poplar Bluff, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report.
William T. Chambers was eastbound when he pulled his 2010 Ford Fusion into the path of an eastbound 2012 Kenworth T660.
After colliding with the truck, Chambers’ car travelled off the left side of the road and overturned.
Butler County Deputy Coroner Brien Fugate pronounced him dead at the scene at 5:55 p.m.
The driver of the semi, 36-year-old James B. Jordan of Pineville, La., was not injured.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.