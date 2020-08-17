Craighead County Jail confirms COVID-19 case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Jail has confirmed its first case of COVID-19 within the jail.
According to Justin Rolland with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, the jail has confirmed their first positive case of COVID-19.
Rolland told Region 8 News that the inmate was booked on July 25, and then became symptomatic.
Rolland says the inmate came in contact with about 25-30 inmates, and the jail plans on testing all of the inmates.
They will have results by Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Jailers have been wearing PPE’s at all times during their shifts since the beginning of the outbreak.
The CCSO says they’re working closely with the Arkansas Department of Health on this matter.
