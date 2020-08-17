Despite uptick in demand, gas prices remain steady

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Aside from a minor decrease, the cost of a gallon of gasoline in Arkansas remains relatively unchanged.
GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of the state’s 1,826 stations found that the average price for gasoline fell 0.8 cents in the past week to $1.85/gallon.
The cheapest station had it priced at $1.62/g while the most expensive station was selling it for $2.39/g. That’s a difference of 77 cents per gallon.
While state prices remained virtually unchanged, the national average fell 1.2 cents per gallon last week to $2.16.
It is the seventh week that the national average has stayed in a range of less than a nickel.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, called it an “incredible feat” for the summer driving season.
However, he said weekly demand last week rose.
“Should demand continue to rebound, it’s only natural that with less oil on global markets, prices are likely to drift to the upside if the situation continues to improve,” De Haan said.
