GCT prepares as on-campus sporting events resume

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Last week, Governor Asa Hutchinson said the state was moving forward with the 2020 Arkansas Activities Association’s sports schedule, which means volleyball players will take the court this week.
Tuesday night, the Greene County Tech junior high team will take the court against Pocahontas, and fans will see changes, including when it comes to seating.
“They’ll see that we’ve got spaces available for family units to sit together, that are going to be spaced out with a minimum of six feet for the next family unit,” Dale Schenk, GCT Sr. High Athletic Director, said.
Benches will be marked off to show where people can and cannot sit.
Schenk asks families to be mindful when they are selecting their seats in the arena.
“They might come in and have three people in their family. We’d like for you to find the spot that’s made available for four to five people. Don’t take up the six-person spot with just three, go look for those smaller spots.”
People will also be asked to sit in certain spots for whatever match they are coming to watch.
“When we come to watch the junior high match, we’re going to sit in the even-numbered rows. And while they’re there, then we can clean those odd-numbered rows and swap out. That way parents aren’t sitting in the same seat that someone else sat in without being sanitized.”
When walking around the arena, people will be moving in one direction.
“So we don’t have those people crossing paths as they’re going to the concession stand and going to the bathrooms,” Schenk said.
The school is bringing in more staff to makes sure everything stays clean.
“We’re going to have one custodian assigned to the men’s and one to the women’s to just make sure that the bathrooms are sanitized for patrons.”
There will also be a custodian whose job will be to clean and sanitize things like railings and doorknobs.
Schenk wants everyone to know the way to make sure sports continue this fall.
But Schenk said parents, students, and fans will have to help make sure students will be able to continue to play games this year by following the guidelines set forth.
“So you might have to wear a mask. Okay. You might have to sit away from your buddies that you’re not a family member of, but that’s a small price to pay to be able to watch a child be able to play high school athletics.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.