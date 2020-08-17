Jail administrator: No re-testing needed at Greene County Detention Center

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -According to CDC regulations, the Greene County Detention Center will not have to re-test their inmates after an outbreak was reported earlier this month.
According to Brent Cox, Greene County Jail Administrator, inmates have not shown any signs or symptoms in the last 14 days.
Because of this, this gives the detention center zero active cases.
The detention center reported an outbreak earlier this month after over 60 cases were reported in the jail.
This after Sheriff Franks said an inmate began displaying symptoms of the virus back on July 28.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.