Jonesboro man succumbs to crash injuries

LEE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man died of injuries he sustained last week in a one-vehicle crash.
Arkansas State Police reported the crash occurred Wednesday, Aug. 11 on State Highway 1 in Lee County.
Shannon Williams, 21, of Jonesboro was southbound when he lost control of his 2007 Nissan Maxima.
His car ran off the road on the left and struck a tree, according to the preliminary crash report.
Williams was taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where he later died.
The report stated the weather was rainy and the road condition were wet at the time of the crash.
