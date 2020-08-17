Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Pemiscot County

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) -One person died after the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash in Pemiscot County.
According to the crash report, the crash happened Sunday, Aug. 16 at 9:06 a.m.
Corey L. Vandyke, 42, of Jackson, TN, was traveling west on Highway O, one mile east of Interstate 55 when his 2010 Chevrolet Malibu went off the left side of the road.
The vehicle struck an embankment and overturned, killing Vandyke.
Vandyke was pronounced dead at the scene by Pemiscot County Coroner Jim Brimhall.
The report stated that Vandyke was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
