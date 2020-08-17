NEA Humane Society warns dog owners about parvovirus cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Animal advocates at NEA Humane Society warned dog owners Monday regarding a rise in parvovirus cases.
Parvovirus occurs year-round, but there is an increase in cases during the summer due to the heat.
Symptoms include fatigue, bloating, stomach issues, dehydration, and lack of appetite.
It is recommended that puppies are vaccinated within their first 6-8 weeks, but if your puppy does contract the virus, seek treatment immediately.
“Go to the vet first,” Hillary Starnes, NEA Humane Society executive director, said. “Stay hydrated with Gatorade, Pedialyte, water, but you’ve got to make sure they’re drinking it so you have to manually feed it to them or they won’t do it themselves.”
Starnes recommended that puppies stay inside until after they are cleared by the vet.
That means avoiding public places such as dog parks or dog grooming facilities until after their round of vaccinations.
For more information, you can contact the NEA Humane Society at (870) 932-5185.
