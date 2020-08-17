Nearly 400 Highland students sign up for virtual learning; schools prepare to meet needs

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Many parents wrestled with the question of whether to have their children go to class in-person or virtually.
At Highland School District, orientation is taking place for the students who opted to learn virtually.
“It was important for us for [virtual learners] to feel like they’re Highland kids,” Highland’s Director of Public Relations Kasey Carter said. “[We want] them to remain connected to us.”
Carter said exactly 375 students, nearly 25%, of Highland students opted to learn virtually this year.
Monday was an opportunity for students and parents to not only get the materials they need but also to work out any potential kinks they may have with the technology provided by Highland.
Carter said shifting to a virtual-only format last year helped the school prepare for this year.
“We were able to learn which of our students had technology, [and] which ones did not,” Carter said. “We also looked at their special needs, which ones needed food, and we provide that as well, and we are also providing food for our virtual students this year, so anything that they need, we’re going to try to provide for them as much as possible.”
The school is providing technology like Chromebooks to students, in addition to working with internet and cell phone providers to make sure
students have proper internet access.
The school district is wanting to do everything they can to be sure that those who go the online-only route are taken care of.
The decision is still a difficult one for many families.
“I feel like, at the end of the day, everybody’s situation is different,” Dawn Henning, the mother of Zoi, a third-grader at Cherokee Elementary School, said. “We’re all just doing the best that we can and have to make the best choice for our families.”
Henning is busy, to say the least. She’s a single mother working two jobs.
When the option presented itself to go virtual, Dawn knew a decision had to be made, even though it was a tough one.
“I understand the importance of her needing to be with other kids and hands-on,” Dawn said. “But, you know, I’m a single mom and at the end of the day, and like all parents, her safety was what’s first to me.”
When schools went online-only in the last school year, Dawn and Zoi had to adjust. Zoi would set up to learn virtually at her mother’s day-job as a real estate agent.
Dawn said she wanted to continue that this year for the safety of her daughter.
“I just thought it might be best to just go ahead and get her in the routine of virtual learning,” Dawn said. “I feel like they’re going to have to do that at the end of the day anyway.”
Highland School District is providing laptops for students like Zoi who are learning virtually this year, in addition to internet connectivity and hotspots if needed.
Dawn said they will re-evaluate at the end of the first nine weeks to see if they feel safer to send Zoi back to school in-person.
She recognizes that it’s not an easy task to adjust to a new routine, but Dawn and Zoi say that they are up for the challenge.
