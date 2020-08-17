Prayer vigil held in Piggott for Hunter Midkiff

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - A prayer vigil for Hunter Midkiff Monday evening brought dozens of community members together.
Hunter died from heat-related injuries after at a high school football practice.
On the Piggott Courthouse Square, many prayers were heard, songs were sung, and tears were shed all in remembrance of Hunter Midkiff.
His family also attended the prayer vigil, one of which was Hunter’s grandfather, Bruce Swan, who said many cared for Hunter.
“It means the world, you just don’t realize the impact that a 16-year-old kid can have on a community, but we have had comments from over 35 different states, five foreign countries who have been praying for Hunter,” Swan said.
He described Hunter as an overall loving kid.
“He loved everybody, he liked to make you smile, he liked to make you laugh,” he said. “He loved life. He loved Piggott, and he loved Piggott football. I hope he loved his Pepaw.”
Many in the community stepped up to help Hunter’s family during this difficult time.
“They gave me $10,000 so [the funeral is] taken care of,” Swan said. “The people of Piggott have just taken care, it’s just amazing. It makes me proud to be from Piggott, Arkansas.”
Hunter’s memorial service will be Thursday, Aug. 20, at 2 p.m. at the Piggott High School football field.
