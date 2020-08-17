Report: Jonesboro Police Department calls for service up in July

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department released its monthly report for July 2020 on Monday.
JPD took 6,446 calls for service in July, up from 5,609 in June.
In July, police made 499 arrests. Of those 499 arrests, 178 were misdemeanor charges, and 321 were felony charges.
There were 258 traffic accidents this month, up 28 from July 2019.
Traffic stops were down from 2,425 in July 2019 to 1,977 for July 2020. DWIs clocked in at 15 for the month, down from 17 in July 2019.
There were 2,021 calls for Animal Control this month, up from 1,885 in July 2019.
Of the 32 Skycops installed, nine incidents were referenced, and eight of those concluded in a positive verification this month.
