SEC reveals 2020 football schedules for Arkansas and Missouri

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KAIT) - The Razorbacks and Tigers will have tall tasks to start the season.
The Southeastern Conference revealed the 2020 football schedule Monday evening. It’s a 10-game, all SEC format, the winners of the East and West Divisions will play in the SEC Championship Game.
Arkansas will host Georgia on Saturday, September 26th. Sam Pittman will face his former team in his first game as Razorback head coach. The Hogs will have home games against the Bulldogs, Ole Miss, Tennessee, LSU, & Alabama.
Missouri will host the Crimson Tide in the season opener. Former A-State assistant Eli Drinkwitz prepares for his first season with the Tigers. Mizzou will have home games against the Razorbacks, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, & Georgia.
You can view the complete SEC football schedule here.
ARKANSAS
Sept. 26 GEORGIA
Oct. 3 at Mississippi State
Oct. 10 at Auburn
Oct. 17 OLE MISS
Oct. 24 Open
Oct. 31 at Texas A&M
Nov. 7 TENNESSEE
Nov. 14 at Florida
Nov. 21 LSU
Nov. 28 at Missouri
Dec. 5 ALABAMA
MISSOURI
Sept. 26 ALABAMA
Oct. 3 at Tennessee
Oct. 10 at LSU
Oct. 17 VANDERBILT
Oct. 24 at Florida
Oct. 31 KENTUCKY
Nov. 7 Open
Nov. 14 GEORGIA
Nov. 21 at South Carolina
Nov. 28 ARKANSAS
Dec. 5 at Mississippi State
