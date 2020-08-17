SEC reveals 2020 football schedules for Arkansas and Missouri

By Chris Hudgison | August 17, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT - Updated August 17 at 6:49 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KAIT) - The Razorbacks and Tigers will have tall tasks to start the season.

The Southeastern Conference revealed the 2020 football schedule Monday evening. It’s a 10-game, all SEC format, the winners of the East and West Divisions will play in the SEC Championship Game.

Arkansas will host Georgia on Saturday, September 26th. Sam Pittman will face his former team in his first game as Razorback head coach. The Hogs will have home games against the Bulldogs, Ole Miss, Tennessee, LSU, & Alabama.

Missouri will host the Crimson Tide in the season opener. Former A-State assistant Eli Drinkwitz prepares for his first season with the Tigers. Mizzou will have home games against the Razorbacks, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, & Georgia.

You can view the complete SEC football schedule here.

ARKANSAS

Sept. 26               GEORGIA

Oct. 3                   at Mississippi State

Oct. 10                 at Auburn

Oct. 17                 OLE MISS

Oct. 24                 Open

Oct. 31                 at Texas A&M

Nov. 7                  TENNESSEE

Nov. 14                at Florida

Nov. 21                LSU

Nov. 28                at Missouri

Dec. 5                   ALABAMA

MISSOURI

Sept. 26               ALABAMA

Oct. 3                   at Tennessee

Oct. 10                 at LSU

Oct. 17                 VANDERBILT

Oct. 24                 at Florida

Oct. 31                 KENTUCKY

Nov. 7                  Open

Nov. 14                GEORGIA

Nov. 21                at South Carolina

Nov. 28                ARKANSAS

Dec. 5                   at Mississippi State

