Woman killed after colliding with semi-truck

MEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A southeast Missouri woman died Sunday morning when her SUV crashed into the rear of a semi-trailer.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 5:44 a.m. Aug. 16 on U.S. Highway 60, one mile east of U.S. Highway 61 in New Madrid County.
Karen G. Steele, 58, of Naylor was westbound when her 2007 Toyota Highlander struck the rear of a westbound 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer.
New Madrid County Coroner George Delisle pronounced Steele dead at 6:38 a.m.
The driver of the truck, 39-year-old Michael Toimil of Miami, Fla., was not injured.
