Annual Depot Days Festival will go on as planned in September

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Announced this week, the Depot Days Festival will happen on Saturday, Sept. 26.
Officials said safety is the top priority.
“We know that families are eager to get out and do something, but they want to do it in a safe manner,” Julie Allen, Director of Newport Chamber of Commerce, said.
With guidelines from the Arkansas Department of Health for outdoor events, masks must be worn while moving about the park but can be removed once seated.
Spectators may sit with a family group, but social distancing of at least six feet will be required from others.
Festival-goers will be able to sit either in the park or on Front Street.
Allen said they have been having events, and she’s noticed that people are open to following the guidelines.
“We have found through our downtown entertainment series, other events, concerts, movies in the park, people want to be safe anyway, so we are not asking for too much anyway,” Allen said. “So, why not go ahead and come down and have a good time in a safe environment in a town that’s going to take care of you.”
Along with rock & roll music, the 16th annual Jackson County Best Backyards BBQ championship will also take place.
Cooks must wear gloves and masks, and no public sampling is allowed.
Allen assured that there are plenty of volunteers to make sure all directives are followed.
For more about this event and other events planned for Monster Nights, Newport’s Downtown Entertainment Series, click here.
