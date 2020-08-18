Arkansas State RB Ryan Graham ready for a comeback

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State continued fall camp Tuesday morning. The Red Wolves worked out in full pads for over 2 hours at Centennial Bank Stadium.
Ryan Graham is one of several Red Wolves that had promising 2019 seasons cut short due to injury. The California native looks to make an impact in a crowded running back depth chart.
A-State will practice Wednesday morning. They’ll take Thursday off & return Friday. The 2nd scrimmage of fall practice is scheduled for Saturday.
