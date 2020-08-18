Arkansas State volleyball prepares for uncertain 2020

Arkansas State volleyball prepares for uncertain 2020
By Chris Hudgison | August 18, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT - Updated August 18 at 9:05 PM
Red Wolves Raw: Santiago Restrepo, Timber Terrell, & Madison Brown before 8/18 volleyball practice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football isn’t the only sport on campus preparing for the fall.

It’s year 2 for Red Wolves volleyball under Santiago Restrepo. They won 17 games last season, swept the Hokie Invitational, and reached the Sun Belt Quarterfinals. All-SBC selection Timber Terrell is one of 12 players returning for the Red Wolves. UIC transfer Lauren Musante is one of 4 newcomers.

2020 is up in the air because of COVID-19. The scarlet and black are focusing on serving, setting, and spiking in the midst of so much uncertainty.

