Arkansas State volleyball prepares for uncertain 2020

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football isn’t the only sport on campus preparing for the fall.
It’s year 2 for Red Wolves volleyball under Santiago Restrepo. They won 17 games last season, swept the Hokie Invitational, and reached the Sun Belt Quarterfinals. All-SBC selection Timber Terrell is one of 12 players returning for the Red Wolves. UIC transfer Lauren Musante is one of 4 newcomers.
2020 is up in the air because of COVID-19. The scarlet and black are focusing on serving, setting, and spiking in the midst of so much uncertainty.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.