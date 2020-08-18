ASP: One dead after Tuesday morning crash in Independence County

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Independence County.
According to a crash report from the Arkansas State Police, it happened on Red Cut Road west of Limedale Road in Batesville just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The report states 66-year-old James F. Adams Jr. was driving his 2018 Kenworth north when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve.
The vehicle then overturned in the roadside ditch.
According to the report, road conditions were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.
