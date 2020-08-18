Aug. 18: What you need to know

Zach's Tuesday forecast, Aug. 18
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 18, 2020 at 5:29 AM CDT - Updated August 18 at 5:29 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It's Tuesday, Aug. 18. We're helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Another front brings slightly below average temperatures for the next few days and low humidity.

A shower or two can’t be ruled out, but overall, rain chances look low.

Humidity and highs in the 90s return for the weekend. It doesn’t look unbearably hot though.

Two disturbances in the tropics will need to be watched closely over the next 10-14 days.

It’s too early to tell, but any impact to Arkansas would come towards the end of the month. 

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

Prayer vigil held in Piggott for Hunter Midkiff

Hundreds gathered on the courthouse square in Piggott Monday night to remember a young football player.

Fans can expect big changes tonight as high school sports get underway in Region 8.

Animal advocates at the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society are sounding the alarm over an increase in parvovirus cases among dogs.

Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.

Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.