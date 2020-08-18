Aug. 18: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It's Tuesday, Aug. 18. We're helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Another front brings slightly below average temperatures for the next few days and low humidity.
A shower or two can’t be ruled out, but overall, rain chances look low.
Humidity and highs in the 90s return for the weekend. It doesn’t look unbearably hot though.
Two disturbances in the tropics will need to be watched closely over the next 10-14 days.
It’s too early to tell, but any impact to Arkansas would come towards the end of the month.
Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Hundreds gathered on the courthouse square in Piggott Monday night to remember a young football player.
Fans can expect big changes tonight as high school sports get underway in Region 8.
Animal advocates at the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society are sounding the alarm over an increase in parvovirus cases among dogs.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.