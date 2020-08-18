Beavers causing issues in one Jonesboro neighborhood

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -In the Jonesboro city limits big furry creatures strike again, building multiple dams in a ditch.
On Colony Drive, a ditch now has five beaver dams in it, according to homeowner Randal Ballew.
“This needs to be addressed, because if it doesn’t when it does flood, the way it’s backing up, you’re looking at two subdivisions that are going to be hammered pretty good,” Ballew said.
Ballew has lived in the area for 26 years and started noticing beaver issues 13 years ago.
“[Water] has gotten in the back yard. It’s gotten onto the patio,” he said. “It has flooded in the houses across to the south of Colony Drive.”
Beavers cut down lots of timber on the ditch, then make its way to the drainage pipe or tile under their street.
Director of Communications Bill Campbell said the Streets Department knows about the beaver hotspots in Jonesboro.
They do work to clear out the blockage made by the beavers, but then they block it again.
At some point, the city calls a trapper who “handles the situation.”
When asked if the beavers are relocated or killed, Campbell said the city does not know.
If you have a beaver issue or would like more information, call the Streets Department at 870-932-0660.
