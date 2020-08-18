Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas raise funds for over 27,000 boxes of cereal for needy families

Funds for over 27,000 boxes of cereal was donated as part of the 2020 Arkansas Foodbank Summer Cereal Drive. (Source: Craighead Electric Cooperative via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 18, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT - Updated August 18 at 8:07 PM

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas employees raised funds for over 27,000 boxes of cereal during the 2020 Arkansas Foodbank Summer Cereal Drive.

A Facebook post from Craighead Electric Cooperative said they “greatly exceeded” their goal of donating funds for 15,000 boxes of cereal.

They raised funds for 27,191 boxes of cereal this year.

In 2019, the cooperative raised enough funds for 23,303 boxes.

The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas has participated in the Summer Cereal Drive since 2012 and has raised funds for over 135,499 cereal boxes.

All proceeds go to help families and children in Arkansas.

