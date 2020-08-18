Gov. Parson, Dr. Birx hold briefing on Mo. COVID-19 response; 794 new cases reported Tues.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson held a Missouri update briefing at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18.
Dr. Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, joined the governor.
Gov. Parson met with Birx earlier on Tuesday morning to discuss Missouri’s COVID-19 response and recovery.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 794 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, August 18.
DHSS reported a total of 69,417 cases, including 1,402 deaths.
As of Tuesday, 867,481 Missourians have been tested for the virus and 65,068 were tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
