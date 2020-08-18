Man hopes ‘Little Free Library’ will inspire others to read

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Marked Tree man who loves reading is hoping neighbors in his town will book it to his little library.
More than 100,000 Little Free Libraries have been installed around the world in recent years.
Now Veteran’s Park in Marked Tree has one, thanks to Dustin Hood who recently donated one of the small book exchange boxes.
“I have always loved reading books,” Hood stated in a Tuesday news release. “It’s my hope that this Little Free Library will bring a little more joy, a little more connection, and a whole lot more books to our community.”
The box is located beneath an oak tree on Frisco Street.
The library, which is already stocked with books donated by Hood and others, is operated on a “take-one-leave-one” system.
“If you don’t have one to give, take one and bring it back the next time you stop by,” Hood said. “This is all about sharing books that you enjoy with others.”
