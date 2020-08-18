NEA communities to receive grants

Several communities throughout Northeast Arkansas will receive hundreds of thousands of dollars to make necessary improvements. (Source: Pexels)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 18, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT - Updated August 18 at 12:33 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several communities throughout Northeast Arkansas will receive hundreds of thousands of dollars to make necessary improvements.

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission announced Tuesday it had awarded $7,162,966 in Community Development Block Grants to 23 Arkansas counties and communities.

Those in Northeast Arkansas receiving funds include:

  • Birdsong: $200,000 for wastewater rehabilitation
  • Briarcliff: $1 million for new water construction
  • Dell: $200,000 for drainage improvements
  • Izard County: $200,000 for senior center improvements
  • Mammoth Spring: $200,000 for senior center construction
  • Mountain Home: $200,000 renovations to Children’s Advocacy Center
  • Peach Orchard: $197,150 for street improvements
  • Tuckerman: $200,000 food pantry expansion

