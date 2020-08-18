NEA communities to receive grants

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several communities throughout Northeast Arkansas will receive hundreds of thousands of dollars to make necessary improvements.
The Arkansas Economic Development Commission announced Tuesday it had awarded $7,162,966 in Community Development Block Grants to 23 Arkansas counties and communities.
Those in Northeast Arkansas receiving funds include:
- Birdsong: $200,000 for wastewater rehabilitation
- Briarcliff: $1 million for new water construction
- Dell: $200,000 for drainage improvements
- Izard County: $200,000 for senior center improvements
- Mammoth Spring: $200,000 for senior center construction
- Mountain Home: $200,000 renovations to Children’s Advocacy Center
- Peach Orchard: $197,150 for street improvements
- Tuckerman: $200,000 food pantry expansion
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.