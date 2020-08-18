Neighbor remembers man found dead in Caruthersville, Mo. apartment

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was found dead in a Pemiscot County apartment on Sunday morning, now officers need your help with information.
It happened in the 300 block of Grand Ave. in Caruthersville when the victim entered a home and was met with the violence that ended his life.
“Honestly, I didn’t hear no gunshots, because this is a pretty safe neighborhood,” said neighbor Cleve Woods, who knew the victim.
He said Larry Mcintyre, Jr. was a good person.
“It’s just odd, out of all people he is the one who got hurt,” he said.
He said the Mcintyre, Jr. was found by his mother who was crying, desperate, and in a panic.
“So, she asked me to call 911 for her,” he said. “And then we had swarms of people from out of town came.”
Police Chief Tony Jones said he believes the victim was assaulted first before he was shot multiple times.
“Once the officers arrived on the scene, came in contact with a family member and Larry Mcintyre, Jr. was deceased in the living room lying on the floor,” Chief Jones said.
He said the department is currently investigating the homicide and needs the public’s help.
“Right now we’re following up on leads,” Chief Jones said. “There’s been evidence collected at the scene.”
If you have any information pertaining to this case, immediately notify the Caruthersville Police Department. You can remain anonymous.
