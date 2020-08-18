NYITCOM to provide contact tracing for all A-State campuses

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - To ensure a safe return to school this fall, the Arkansas State University System announced Tuesday it had reached an agreement with the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine to provide contact tracing for each of its campuses.
NYITCOM, which has a medical school on the Jonesboro campus, will utilize the Delta Population Health Institute (DPHI) to execute the initiative, according to a news release.
The system should be in place when the fall semester begins on Monday, Aug. 24.
“Dean Speights and the NYITCOM team are providing a critical service to our ASU System institutions and communities with COVID-19 tracing work,” ASU System President Chuck Welch was quoted as saying. “Their guidance to us during this pandemic has been extremely helpful, and we’re grateful for this partnership.”
Dr. Shane Speights, dean of NYITCOM at A-State, calls the effort a “game changer.”
“We have a number of physicians and public health experts on our campus who will do a tremendous job leading and guiding this project, one that’s incredibly crucial to limiting the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses and in our communities,” he said.
NYITCOM will work closely with the Arkansas Department of Health to follow all protocols and procedures.
Contact tracers will meet with those who have tested positive for the coronavirus or have been exposed to a positive person, and will provide guidance for care.
“This is about providing a safe learning and working environment for students, faculty and staff,” said Brookshield Laurent, D.O., who will lead the project. “As students return to campus, it’s inevitable that there will be cases of COVID-19. By effectively and efficiently implementing the proper protocols, we will diligently work to limit the spread and keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible.”
