School has plan to host football games this fall

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Friday nights in Arkansas in the fall means high school football, and schools like Greene County Tech have a plan on watching those games.
The priority, however, will go to the parents.
“We’re going to make sure our parents of our band kids, cheerleaders, our dance team, and our football players, those parents get tickets to our games,” GCT Sr. High Athletic Director Dale Schenk said.
You will not see the stands packed like you would during any other season.
Schenk said even though the stadium can be filled to 66% capacity, per state guidelines, that will not be the reality this year.
“You are talking about 20-25% of your capacity.”
So how is GCT going to ensure the parents who get into the stadium to see their kids? Schenk said you’ll have two options.
One option will allow for families to buy a season voucher, but if you cannot afford that, a second option is available.
“We’ll have a line for our parents who don’t have season tickets.”
Schenk said they will open that line first and allow those parents to come into the game.
There will even be places for people to sit on the hill in family units near the field.
“We’re going to paint squares up there for family units to sit in, which will help get more people into our stadium to see the ballgames.”
And for visitors to GCT, vouchers will be given to the visiting school for families to buy, which will guarantee them a seat inside the stadium.
“If you don’t have a voucher, you’re probably not getting in because our capacity is only going to be 25%.”
And while not everyone who wants to cheer for GCT or the visiting team will be able to get inside, there will at least be some people inside Eagle Stadium.
“Hopefully screaming and yelling for their team and enjoying the ball game.”
Schenk also said it is up to everyone to make sure games continue by staying socially distant and, wearing a mask.
