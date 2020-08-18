Veterans Village one step closer to reality after groundbreaking event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is one step closer to serving those who have served for all of us.
The groundbreaking happened today for the Veteran’s Village and city leaders say the state-of-the-art facility will be an answered prayer for those experiencing homelessness.
“Too many times we have seen veterans come into our offices seeking guidance and assistance and a place to live. So, something like this being created for the veterans is just a blessing,” Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs, Veteran Service Officer, Nick Bertucci said.
Many state and local officials were in attendance. Mayor Harold Perrin was unable to attend, but every speaker commended him and others for their leadership in making this a pioneering project.
”You know Northeast, Arkansas is the heartbeat of America especially when it comes to Veterans. I think it’s going to help some veterans get back on their feet,” American Legion Pickett Post Commander, Timothy Norman.
There is still a need for additional funding and if you would like to help, visit the city’s website here or call 870-932-1052.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.