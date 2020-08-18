WBU returns to in-person classes with COVID-19 adjustments in mind

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Usually, syllabus week is the week to get adjusted back to the class schedule and work out the kinks.
This is especially true at Williams Baptist University and professor Melinda Williams, as classes just got underway Tuesday.
Williams, the Director of Liberal Arts and an Assistant Professor of Communication Arts, is entering her 38th year of teaching at Williams Baptist University. It’s safe to say she hasn’t had to prepare for anything like this before.
Despite this, she said preparing for this school year has been a fun challenge.
“It’s difficult to prepare because I’m not sure how to prepare for those students that might not be in class,” Williams said. “But as I got into class today and began teaching, I was like ‘man, this is going to be kind of cool, this is going to be fun to try some different things.’”
“And it’s nice now because you can try things and blame it on COVID if it doesn’t work,” she said.
A few weeks ago, President Dr. Stan Norman and the leadership at Williams Baptist University decided to keep the schedule as is after meeting with several student groups.
Now, students entered classrooms Tuesday with socially distanced chairs and a plexiglass shield protecting students and faculty members.
Students now have enhanced online options as every student has an iPad, and can still attend class via Facebook Live if they are quarantining.
Williams said navigating the semester around COVID-19 can be a good thing for the university in the long run.
“It’s all forcing us to be a little bit more creative, but I think that’s cool because then you don’t get in a rut,” she said. “Then you don’t get used to the same old thing over and over again, and you kind of have to think on your feet a little bit, and I think that’s good for all of us.”
