‘Williams Works’ officially gets underway

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - After five months, students are back on-campus at Willams Baptist University. The first day of classes took place Tuesday, in addition to the first day of the Williams Works program.
Dozens of students arrived at Eagle Farms Tuesday, ready to go to work growing fruits and vegetables like strawberries, okra, and pumpkins, among many others.
Freshman Isaac Jones grew up on a farm in Izard County.
For Jones, raising cattle and even working full-time with the Arkansas Department of Transportation this summer helped prepare him for this program.
“I’m a working guy, I like to work,” Jones said. “In order for me to be able to come out here and work and pay for my college that way, that’s just a great way to do it.”
Jones said this is a good opportunity for him to get valuable experience while practicing good time management skills.
“I get up and I go to class, then once I get until about lunchtime, I come out here and I start working,” Jones said.
Students like Jones will work 16 hours per week.
They are assigned to different locations on campus and in the Walnut Ridge community. The goal of the program is for students to graduate debt-free.
The school accepted 40 students into the program this year, and they are expecting another 40 to be added next fall.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.