A-State workshops prepare educators for online teaching

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The coming school year presents many unique challenges for K-12 educators. Luckily, this summer some teachers received unique training.
Arkansas State University offered workshops during the month of July to help teachers develop online courses.
Interest in the workshops was high, according to a news release Wednesday from the college, with nearly 140 people signing up for the final session on July 30.
Participants learned best practices for online design and deliver, online group work, and student interaction.
“When we initially started working on summer workshops, my vision was to offer A-State faculty workshops in online pedagogy,” said Dr. Summer DeProw, assistant vice chancellor for assessment and accreditation.
The workshops came to fruition, she said, after Dr. Thilia Sivakumaran, vice chancellor for global engagement and outreach, connected her with Matthew Postins with Academic Partnerships.
“We soon learned our ASU System institutions wanted to join the workshops, and then K-12 teachers throughout the state, so we opened the workshops to all,” DeProw added.
Dr. Mike Skelton, superintendent of the Benton School District, said the workshops were “important for advancement and skill set of educators” as they strive to help students achieve and succeed.
“AMI (alternate method of instruction) material was not necessarily developed for 100% online delivery, but with the current COVID-19 situtation, it has led to this being the case,” he said. “We are having to provide more training to all stakeholders in an effort to deliver online instruction at a higher level.”
In addition to the workshops, DeProw said teachers exchanged ideas for hands-on learning and software to facilitate learning for science, health sciences, and technical training.
"After the workshops were complete, we sent all the workshop resources, ideas for assessing learning online, and links to the workshop videos," she said.
Skelton concluded by asking parents to remain “patient and flexible” as teachers work to improve and modify the online learning process.
