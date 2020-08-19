Arkansas Game and Fish releases drawings for their private dove field program

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has released their drawings for the private land dove field program.
The AGFC has dove fields on 22 wildlife management areas throughout Arkansas, with a few of those in Region 8.
In Region 8, those counties include Jackson, Woodruff, Clay, Greene, Randolph, Lawrence, Craighead, Poinsett, and White.
"We have worked really hard to have opportunities in all four corners of the state as well as Central Arkansas for dove hunting this year," said Garrick Dugger, assistant chief of the AGFC's Wildlife Management Division.
Unlike permit-based draw hunts, these fields are first-come, first-served.
Dugger says if you want to hunt on the Cache River NWA, you must carry a signed permit. Those permits are free and are available through the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service website.
You can also obtain this permit at the NWR's main office at Gregory, near Augusta.
To access the full list of planned dove hunting fields, visit the AGFC’s website.
White-winged dove and Eurasian collared-dove mourning season opens Sept. 5 through Oct. 25, then reopens Dec. 8 through Jan. 15, 2021.
