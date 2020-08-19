Aug. 19: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It's Wednesday, Aug. 19. We're helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A surface high moving across the Midwest pushes dry air into Region 8 for the middle of the week.
We’ll enjoy a nice break from summer humidity for the next couple days with highs a couple degrees cooler than the August average.
Afternoon temperatures top out in the mid-80s before hotter and more humid weather returns this weekend.
Rain chances are low until an upper disturbance shifts northward across the Tennessee Valley on Friday.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
COVID-19 may have forced other communities to cancel their events, but it’s not stopping one Region 8 town from their annual celebration.
Fall Friday nights in Arkansas mean one thing: high school football. Before the season kicks off, one Region 8 school already has a game plan.
The city of Jonesboro is one step closer to serving those who have served their country.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.