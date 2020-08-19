Black Rock shutting off water

BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - People in the Black Rock area should expect to be without water for an indefinite time.
City leaders posted on social media Wednesday that two leaks in the main water line are affecting the town’s water supply and causing low pressure.
Workers will shut off the water to repair the leaks.
“[We] do not know how long water will be shut off as one leak has not been found yet,” the message stated. “Don’t know what if/any problems are found when repairing.”
