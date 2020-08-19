COVID-19, budget part of discussion at A-State Faculty Conference

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Just as the elementary and high schools are getting set to open around the state, their counterparts in colleges and universities are also working to get ready to open as well.
A-State Chancellor Dr. Kelly Damphousse said Wednesday that the university is ready and preparing for the new year.
The university hosted its faculty conference Wednesday in Jonesboro. Damphousse said while there are some anxieties due to COVID-19, people are ready for the challenge.
“If we - the students and employees - don’t follow the plan that we’ve created, then we’ll have some significant problems this semester,” Damphousse said. “The plan is if someone presents with symptoms, and the physician believes they are COVID positive - even if we don’t have positives results yet - we’ll start the isolation, start the tracing immediately. That will move us a long way.”
The university has created a self-reporting system for employees and students, as well as a self-check for employees and students as they log into the university’s MyState web portal.
Damphousse said the university has also created a ready to learn system, noting the university has students who have tested positive who are living in residence halls and are in quarantine; as well as staff who have tested positive.
As for the budget, the university has cut its budget by reducing travel as well as supplies, services and utilities. Officials have also delayed planned projects but are not having a hiring freeze or layoffs as well as furloughs or pay reductions.
Also, officials said they are working to commit to make sure they do not raise tuition or fees.
