Crews respond to White County church fire

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews worked Wednesday afternoon battling a church fire in White County.
According to a report from content partner KARK, crews responded to Searcy Faith Assembly on Highway 16, north of Searcy Wednesday due to the fire.
Several area fire departments, White County deputies and the county’s Office of Emergency Management went to the scene.
No one was inside the church at the time of the fire, church officials told KARK.
