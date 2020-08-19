Jackson County authorities search for missing woman

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Jackson County authorities, along with volunteers, are searching for a missing woman who has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon.
According to Jackson County authorities, officials are looking for Sydney Sutherland, 25.
Jackson County deputies got a call Wednesday evening about Sutherland being missing. She was seen jogging off Highway 18 between Newport and Grubbs around 3 p.m., going west.
Her vehicle and other personal items were still at her home. Authorities are concerned about her safety due to weather conditions as well as the time she has been missing.
In addition to volunteers, search dogs with the Arkansas Department of Corrections and a helicopter from the Arkansas State Police are headed to the area.
Sutherland has blonde hair, is about 5′3″ or 5′4″ and was seen wearing a white tank top and black athletic shorts.
Anyone with information on Sutherland can contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 870-523-5842.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.