Arkansas investigators suspect carbon monoxide poisoning killed person found dead inside missing Kansas woman’s vehicle

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas investigators are still waiting on the medical examiner to identify a body found dead inside a missing Kansas woman’s vehicle Tuesday, but they believe they know how she died.
Marilane Carter’s vehicle was found inside a shipping container on private property in Crittenden County Tuesday afternoon, weeks after she went missing while driving from her home in Overland Park, Kansas to her parents’ home in Birmingham, Alabama. Inside Carter’s vehicle was her purse, credit cards and a female body.
The medical examiner is still working to confirm the woman’s identification and official cause of death, but Sheriff Mike Allen says there was nothing suspicious about the scene.
Based on the evidence, his investigators believe the woman died from carbon monoxide poisoning.
Allen says the vehicle was out of gas when they found it
