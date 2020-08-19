Memphis area postal union leaders speak out about recent changes

"This pause only halts a limited number of the Postmaster's changes, does not reverse damage already done, and alone is not enough to ensure voters will not be disenfranchised by the President this fall," said Pelosi. "The House will be moving ahead with our vote this Saturday on Chairwoman Maloney's 'Delivering for America Act,' which prohibits the Postal Service from implementing any changes to operations or level of service it had in place on January 1, 2020 and provides $25 billion in critical funding to support the Postal Service: the same level of funding recommended by the USPS Board of Governors, which is 100 percent composed of Trump appointees. We also will be demanding answers from the Postmaster General in his testimony next week."