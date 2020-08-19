Nonprofit donates 37 telehealth devices to aid during pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While the pandemic lingers on, a nonprofit organization is working to meet the need by collecting and raising money for devices to be used for telemedicine.
On Wednesday, 37 devices such as iPhones and iPads were donated to St. Bernards. The technology will make talking to doctors easier.
“It’s a great way to make those six feet less of a division and more of a measure of our compassion and care for others,” Arkansas Lead for Telehealth Access for Seniors Isabelle Jones said.
This college student-lead, non-profit organization works to help senior citizens and low-income patients meet their medical needs.
When devices are given to clinics, they distribute the items to the patients. Tablets and laptops can be donated to these patients.
“On a community level, the more that we can emphasize telehealth and telehealth medicine during this time, that benefits our community as a whole as a decreased risk of spread,” she said.
To donate a device, or donate monetarily to the nonprofit, click here.
