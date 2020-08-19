3 reported trapped after 2 vehicles flip over on Highway 18

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are working a serious crash on Highway 18 in Eastern Craighead County.
According to Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley, two vehicles flipped over near Craighead County Road 945 around 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
Arkansas State Police Troop C advised that three people are trapped in a vehicle.
Presley said several law enforcement agencies are at the scene and they will have to block a few lanes to work the crash.
Please use caution as you approach first responders at the crash.
