3 reported trapped after 2 vehicles flip over on Highway 18
(Source: Pranam Gurung)
By Jorge Quiquivix | August 19, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 2:03 PM

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are working a serious crash on Highway 18 in Eastern Craighead County.

According to Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley, two vehicles flipped over near Craighead County Road 945 around 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of County Road 945 and Highway 18 in eastern Craighead County. (Source: Google Maps)

Arkansas State Police Troop C advised that three people are trapped in a vehicle.

Presley said several law enforcement agencies are at the scene and they will have to block a few lanes to work the crash.

Please use caution as you approach first responders at the crash.

